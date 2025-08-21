12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Treasure Global TGL shares rose 17.2% to $1.5 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI stock rose 16.49% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Paramount Skydance PSKY shares moved upwards by 15.62% to $16.16. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion.
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares moved upwards by 11.53% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Society Pass SOPA stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Smart Digital Group SDM stock increased by 8.77% to $11.65. The company's market cap stands at $286.2 million.
Losers
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock declined by 54.6% to $0.2 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock declined by 18.61% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- ViewBix VBIX stock fell 11.17% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock declined by 8.42% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
- Fluent FLNT shares fell 7.86% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Bilibili BILI stock decreased by 6.9% to $23.56. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
