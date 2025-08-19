12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI shares rose 7.72% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 6.87% to $1.4.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares rose 5.63% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- XWELL XWEL shares moved upwards by 5.35% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- La-Z-Boy LZB shares declined by 20.1% to $31.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 11.06% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares decreased by 5.4% to $0.4. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- QVC, Inc. 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2068 QVCC stock fell 5.12% to $10.2.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares decreased by 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Masterbeef MB shares decreased by 4.04% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
