12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Perfect Moment PMNT stock moved upwards by 75.3% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 75.3% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Fossil Group FOSL shares increased by 31.06% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $126.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares increased by 31.06% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $126.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. Premium Catering (Hldgs) PC stock increased by 27.95% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

stock increased by 27.95% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Golden Sun Health Tech GSUN stock increased by 20.68% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

stock increased by 20.68% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. MaxsMaking MAMK stock increased by 11.38% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

stock increased by 11.38% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. YSX Tech Co YSXT shares rose 11.22% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.

Losers

Fly-E Group FLYE stock declined by 85.2% to $1.15 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.4 million.

stock declined by 85.2% to $1.15 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.4 million. Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock decreased by 32.22% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

stock decreased by 32.22% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 27.93% to $0.1.

shares declined by 27.93% to $0.1. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock declined by 27.44% to $92.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

stock declined by 27.44% to $92.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. Bollinger Innovations BINI shares declined by 22.74% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 22.74% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Top Win International SORA shares fell 22.39% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.