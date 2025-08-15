12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Perfect Moment PMNT stock moved upwards by 75.3% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fossil Group FOSL shares increased by 31.06% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $126.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Premium Catering (Hldgs) PC stock increased by 27.95% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Golden Sun Health Tech GSUN stock increased by 20.68% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- MaxsMaking MAMK stock increased by 11.38% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- YSX Tech Co YSXT shares rose 11.22% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
Losers
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock declined by 85.2% to $1.15 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.4 million.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock decreased by 32.22% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 27.93% to $0.1.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock declined by 27.44% to $92.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI shares declined by 22.74% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Top Win International SORA shares fell 22.39% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.
