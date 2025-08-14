12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 40.7% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

KULR Technology Group KULR shares moved upwards by 17.64% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock moved upwards by 17.17% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Cre8 Enterprise CRE stock increased by 7.62% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million.

Losers

Silynxcom SYNX stock declined by 32.6% to $1.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Lichen International LICN shares fell 12.61% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Energys Group ENGS shares decreased by 10.71% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Enigmatig EGG shares declined by 7.83% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.

TPI Composites TPIC stock declined by 6.86% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares declined by 6.62% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

