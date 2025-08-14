12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 40.7% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- KULR Technology Group KULR shares moved upwards by 17.64% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock moved upwards by 17.17% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise CRE stock increased by 7.62% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.5 million.
Losers
- Silynxcom SYNX stock declined by 32.6% to $1.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Lichen International LICN shares fell 12.61% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Energys Group ENGS shares decreased by 10.71% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Enigmatig EGG shares declined by 7.83% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC stock declined by 6.86% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares declined by 6.62% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
CRECre8 Enterprise Ltd
$1.22-18.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
4.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.348429.0%
EGGEnigmatig Ltd
$6.7118.3%
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$3.002.05%
KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$6.1914.8%
LICNLichen International Ltd
$4.20-2.44%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.84-6.11%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.5922-1.02%
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$1.44-2.70%
PPSIPioneer Power Solutions Inc
$4.2129.9%
SYNXSilynxcom Ltd
$1.18-33.7%
TPICTPI Composites Inc
$0.277878.1%
