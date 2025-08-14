12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON stock increased by 154.6% to $3.33 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

TPI Composites TPIC shares rose 110.89% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Aeries Technology AERT shares moved upwards by 52.72% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Ideal Power IPWR shares rose 35.38% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Enigmatig EGG shares increased by 25.22% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.

Kelly Services KELYB stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $14.26. The company's market cap stands at $416.5 million.

Losers

Innovative Solns ISSC stock fell 33.0% to $13.23 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Earlyworks Co ELWS stock decreased by 28.51% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Cycurion CYCU stock fell 26.76% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Skycorp Solar Group PN shares fell 26.3% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.

Eve Holding EVEX shares decreased by 23.53% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares decreased by 18.8% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.

