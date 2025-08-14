12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 154.6% to $3.33 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TPI Composites TPIC shares rose 110.89% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares moved upwards by 52.72% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Ideal Power IPWR shares rose 35.38% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Enigmatig EGG shares increased by 25.22% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
- Kelly Services KELYB stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $14.26. The company's market cap stands at $416.5 million.
Losers
- Innovative Solns ISSC stock fell 33.0% to $13.23 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock decreased by 28.51% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Cycurion CYCU stock fell 26.76% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares fell 26.3% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
- Eve Holding EVEX shares decreased by 23.53% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares decreased by 18.8% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$1.1057.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.64
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
35.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CRECre8 Enterprise Ltd
$1.21-18.8%
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.2849-26.7%
EGGEnigmatig Ltd
$6.9823.1%
ELWSEarlyworks Co Ltd
$3.79-5.25%
EVEXEve Holding Inc
$4.49-23.4%
IPWRIdeal Power Inc
$5.1632.3%
ISSCInnovative Solutions and Support Inc
$13.19-33.1%
KELYBKelly Services Inc
$13.7915.5%
PNSkycorp Solar Group Ltd
$1.58-25.6%
TPICTPI Composites Inc
$0.1540-1.28%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$3.42160.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.