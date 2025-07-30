11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares increased by 23.6% to $4.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

Teradyne TER stock rose 19.63% to $108.33. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Toyo Co TOYO shares moved upwards by 17.84% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.4 million.

Blackbaud BLKB shares rose 14.31% to $73.73. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Littelfuse LFUS shares rose 13.23% to $267.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

BeLive Holdings BLIV stock rose 12.87% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

Losers

ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares decreased by 24.4% to $0.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

Global Engine Group GLE shares declined by 20.01% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

Nvni Group NVNI shares declined by 13.89% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.

Next Technology Holding NXTT shares declined by 12.96% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $892.1 million.

Universal Security UUU stock decreased by 9.18% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

