12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Chart Industries GTLS shares increased by 16.2% to $199.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

CECO Environmental CECO stock increased by 10.91% to $38.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Tigo Energy TYGO shares rose 10.65% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Primech Holdings PMEC shares increased by 8.16% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.

High-Trend International HTCO shares rose 7.27% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 35.0% to $0.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock decreased by 30.19% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $156.9 million.

Graphjet Technology GTI shares decreased by 15.53% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock fell 12.84% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Marti Technologies MRT stock declined by 10.08% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.

Webus International WETO shares fell 9.58% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.