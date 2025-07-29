12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Chart Industries GTLS shares increased by 16.2% to $199.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CECO Environmental CECO stock increased by 10.91% to $38.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tigo Energy TYGO shares rose 10.65% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares increased by 8.16% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares rose 7.27% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
Losers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 35.0% to $0.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock decreased by 30.19% to $7.68. The company's market cap stands at $156.9 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI shares decreased by 15.53% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock fell 12.84% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Marti Technologies MRT stock declined by 10.08% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.
- Webus International WETO shares fell 9.58% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
