12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

CEA Industries VAPE stock increased by 708.9% to $71.79 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock rose 281.27% to $8.96. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

Graphjet Technology GTI shares moved upwards by 35.45% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Earlyworks Co ELWS stock moved upwards by 29.2% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Elong Power Holding ELPW shares rose 26.66% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $127.6 million.

Stem STEM shares increased by 26.15% to $18.91. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 million.

Losers

Quhuo QH stock decreased by 89.5% to $0.14 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 40.05% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

Lucas GC LGCL stock fell 27.76% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million.

YY Group Holding YYGH shares fell 18.0% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.6 million.

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 15.93% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.

VCI Global VCIG stock decreased by 14.67% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.