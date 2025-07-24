12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 72.8% to $24.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock rose 27.08% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 25.0% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock rose 22.69% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs WST stock moved upwards by 22.34% to $278.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP shares increased by 16.12% to $5.4.
Losers
- Community Health Sys CYH shares declined by 30.4% to $2.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $544.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM shares declined by 19.21% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 14.9% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock declined by 13.94% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock decreased by 10.6% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock decreased by 9.88% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLSDClearside Biomedical Inc
$0.5243-10.4%
CYCCCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$25.5082.1%
CYCCPCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.4016.1%
CYHCommunity Health Systems Inc
$2.73-29.6%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.031926.6%
HYPDHyperion DeFi Inc
$9.491.82%
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$8.2126.9%
PALIPalisade Bio Inc
$1.06-13.1%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$1.64-12.8%
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.593221.1%
WSTWest Pharmaceutical Services Inc
$278.1022.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.