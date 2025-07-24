July 24, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 72.8% to $24.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock rose 27.08% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 25.0% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock rose 22.69% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs WST stock moved upwards by 22.34% to $278.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP shares increased by 16.12% to $5.4.

Losers

  • Community Health Sys CYH shares declined by 30.4% to $2.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $544.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM shares declined by 19.21% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 14.9% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock declined by 13.94% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock decreased by 10.6% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock decreased by 9.88% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

