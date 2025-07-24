12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 72.8% to $24.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock rose 27.08% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $170.5 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 25.0% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock rose 22.69% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST stock moved upwards by 22.34% to $278.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP shares increased by 16.12% to $5.4.

Losers

Community Health Sys CYH shares declined by 30.4% to $2.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $544.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM shares declined by 19.21% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 14.9% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Palisade Bio PALI stock declined by 13.94% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock decreased by 10.6% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.

Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock decreased by 9.88% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

