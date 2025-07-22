12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Faraday Future FFAI stock rose 44.4% to $2.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $202.0 million.
- Kohl's KSS stock moved upwards by 31.81% to $13.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock increased by 28.74% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG stock moved upwards by 26.66% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock increased by 25.77% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.9 million.
- Chegg CHGG stock moved upwards by 23.4% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $146.0 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 45.0% to $1.38 during Tuesday's regular session.
- Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock declined by 25.18% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
- Happy City Holdings HCHL stock declined by 11.34% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 million.
- Legacy Education LGCY shares declined by 10.87% to $10.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
- Volcon VLCN stock declined by 10.4% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 9.86% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
