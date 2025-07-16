July 16, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 51.8% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 32.71% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares increased by 30.75% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares moved upwards by 29.19% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY shares rose 14.94% to $16.04. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT stock moved upwards by 14.08% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Losers

  • Air T AIRT stock decreased by 23.2% to $16.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
  • Captivision CAPT stock declined by 19.04% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares decreased by 13.81% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $91.4 million.
  • JFB Construction JFB stock declined by 9.32% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.
  • OneConstruction Group ONEG stock fell 8.72% to $5.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS shares fell 8.69% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

