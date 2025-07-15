July 15, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares rose 58.2% to $4.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
  • Broadwind BWEN shares rose 17.98% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 15.7% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Amprius Technologies AMPX shares increased by 13.96% to $7.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.2 million.
  • Masonglory MSGY shares increased by 13.91% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
  • Custom Truck One Source CTOS stock increased by 11.74% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • OFA OFAL shares fell 19.6% to $2.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares decreased by 14.77% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Skycorp Solar Group PN stock fell 13.05% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK stock declined by 12.75% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares declined by 11.7% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares declined by 11.24% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

