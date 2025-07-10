July 10, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Mingteng International MTEN stock moved upwards by 67.5% to $18.28 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 26.06% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock increased by 25.22% to $13.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million.
  • Genius Group GNS stock moved upwards by 21.66% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
  • Park Ha Biological Tech PHH shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 16.8% to $25.37. The company's market cap stands at $423.0 million.

Losers

  • YSX Tech YSXT shares decreased by 24.5% to $4.1 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $127.2 million.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares decreased by 22.36% to $24.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares declined by 11.8% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares declined by 11.12% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV shares decreased by 9.85% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Workhorse Gr WKHS shares fell 8.11% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

