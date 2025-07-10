12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Q32 Bio QTTB shares moved upwards by 52.3% to $2.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS shares moved upwards by 52.09% to $25.05. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock increased by 39.28% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares rose 28.9% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares increased by 28.54% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- ProKidney PROK shares moved upwards by 23.96% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $562.1 million.
Losers
- Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares decreased by 38.8% to $1.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.4 million.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock fell 27.42% to $30.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock decreased by 22.21% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- NeOnc Technologies NTHI shares decreased by 21.25% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.3 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock fell 19.13% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $310.5 million.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL shares decreased by 16.8% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BMGLBasel Medical Group Ltd
$3.00-17.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
9.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CELZCreative Medical Technology Holdings Inc
$3.09-21.5%
CGTXCognition Therapeutics Inc
$0.726636.5%
CLDICalidi Biotherapeutics Inc
$0.976639.5%
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$3.58-17.5%
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$3.3823.1%
MREOMereo BioPharma Group PLC
$1.79-39.0%
NTHINeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc
$4.70-21.0%
PROKProKidney Corp
$5.6029.0%
PTHSPelthos Therapeutics Inc
$24.9951.7%
QTTBQ32 Bio Inc
$2.2549.0%
RAREUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
$30.38-26.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.