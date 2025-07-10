July 10, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Q32 Bio QTTB shares moved upwards by 52.3% to $2.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS shares moved upwards by 52.09% to $25.05. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock increased by 39.28% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares rose 28.9% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares increased by 28.54% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • ProKidney PROK shares moved upwards by 23.96% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $562.1 million.

Losers

  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares decreased by 38.8% to $1.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.4 million.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock fell 27.42% to $30.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock decreased by 22.21% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • NeOnc Technologies NTHI shares decreased by 21.25% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.3 million.
  • Citius Oncology CTOR stock fell 19.13% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $310.5 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares decreased by 16.8% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

