12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Workhorse Gr WKHS stock increased by 66.3% to $2.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

stock increased by 66.3% to $2.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. Wag Group PET stock rose 29.04% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

stock rose 29.04% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Fitell FTEL stock moved upwards by 19.94% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 19.94% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. SharpLink Gaming SBET stock rose 19.06% to $15.09. The company's market cap stands at $837.4 million.

stock rose 19.06% to $15.09. The company's market cap stands at $837.4 million. MOGU MOGU stock moved upwards by 17.37% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.37% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. Top Win International SORA stock rose 16.58% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $160.3 million.

Losers

Genius Group GNS stock declined by 11.9% to $1.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million.

stock declined by 11.9% to $1.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million. Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 11.59% to $0.21.

shares decreased by 11.59% to $0.21. Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 11.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

shares fell 11.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock declined by 10.61% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

stock declined by 10.61% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. Alliance Entertainment AENT shares declined by 9.4% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $295.5 million.

shares declined by 9.4% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $295.5 million. Massimo MAMO shares decreased by 8.88% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.