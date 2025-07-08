12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock increased by 66.3% to $2.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Wag Group PET stock rose 29.04% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Fitell FTEL stock moved upwards by 19.94% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock rose 19.06% to $15.09. The company's market cap stands at $837.4 million.
- MOGU MOGU stock moved upwards by 17.37% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Top Win International SORA stock rose 16.58% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $160.3 million.
Losers
- Genius Group GNS stock declined by 11.9% to $1.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 11.59% to $0.21.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 11.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock declined by 10.61% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Alliance Entertainment AENT shares declined by 9.4% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $295.5 million.
- Massimo MAMO shares decreased by 8.88% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
