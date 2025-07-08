12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock moved upwards by 178.3% to $9.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares rose 74.16% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- ProKidney PROK shares rose 51.67% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.
- Lantern Pharma LTRN shares increased by 35.76% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares moved upwards by 25.44% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- PepGen PEPG shares rose 21.62% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
Losers
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares declined by 12.5% to $5.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- Mustang Bio MBIO shares declined by 11.08% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock fell 10.82% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell 10.16% to $8.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell 9.78% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Gelteq GELS stock declined by 9.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
