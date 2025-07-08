July 8, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock moved upwards by 178.3% to $9.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares rose 74.16% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • ProKidney PROK shares rose 51.67% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN shares increased by 35.76% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares moved upwards by 25.44% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • PepGen PEPG shares rose 21.62% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

Losers

  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares declined by 12.5% to $5.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO shares declined by 11.08% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX stock fell 10.82% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell 10.16% to $8.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell 9.78% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Gelteq GELS stock declined by 9.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GELS Logo
GELSGelteq Ltd
$1.56-6.59%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$8.50-10.1%
KZIA Logo
KZIAKazia Therapeutics Ltd
$6.854.58%
LSB Logo
LSBLakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd
$1.3234.6%
LTRN Logo
LTRNLantern Pharma Inc
$3.376.98%
MBIO Logo
MBIOMustang Bio Inc
$3.02-9.58%
NDRA Logo
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc
$10.34199.1%
PEPG Logo
PEPGPepGen Inc
$1.3521.6%
PROK Logo
PROKProKidney Corp
$0.948656.4%
UBX Logo
UBXUnity Biotechnology Inc
$0.2660-11.5%
WINT Logo
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.6889-13.7%
ZVSA Logo
ZVSAZyVersa Therapeutics Inc
$0.770016.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved