12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Asset Entities ASST stock moved upwards by 139.1% to $10.21 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 31.69% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $332.4 million.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA stock rose 24.54% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
- NFT MI stock rose 18.95% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Reading Intl RDIB shares increased by 18.9% to $11.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.7 million.
- K Wave Media KWM stock rose 15.11% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.9 million.
Losers
- GIBO Holdings GIBO shares fell 23.4% to $0.06 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares decreased by 16.21% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Global Interactive GITS shares fell 14.07% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- LQR House YHC shares decreased by 10.21% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- TrueCar TRUE stock fell 10.21% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $167.4 million.
- NIP Group NIPG shares declined by 9.9% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$8.4196.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.36
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
12.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GIBOGIBO Holdings Ltd
$0.0640-23.4%
GITSGlobal Interactive Technologies Inc
$3.22-16.1%
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$4.9114.2%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$11.55-16.2%
MDIAMediaCo Holding Inc
$1.3925.9%
MINFT Ltd
$2.07-0.48%
NIPGNIP Group Inc
$2.213.71%
RDIBReading International Inc
$10.00-%
SYSo-Young International Inc
$4.2530.6%
TRUETrueCar Inc
$1.72-10.2%
YHCLQR House Inc
$1.68-12.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.