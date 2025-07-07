12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Asset Entities ASST stock moved upwards by 139.1% to $10.21 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.

So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 31.69% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $332.4 million.

MediaCo Holding MDIA stock rose 24.54% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.

NFT MI stock rose 18.95% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Reading Intl RDIB shares increased by 18.9% to $11.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.7 million.

K Wave Media KWM stock rose 15.11% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.9 million.

Losers

GIBO Holdings GIBO shares fell 23.4% to $0.06 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares decreased by 16.21% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Global Interactive GITS shares fell 14.07% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

LQR House YHC shares decreased by 10.21% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

TrueCar TRUE stock fell 10.21% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $167.4 million.

