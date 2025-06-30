12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- PS International Group PSIG stock rose 10.2% to $0.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $0.94.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 6.96% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $119.4 million.
- Knightscope KSCP stock moved upwards by 6.07% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares increased by 5.76% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock rose 5.42% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 13.0% to $0.1 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- AeroVironment AVAV stock fell 7.5% to $263.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares fell 6.87% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $214.7 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock decreased by 6.33% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- ADS-TEC Energy ADSE stock decreased by 6.24% to $12.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.7 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 6.07% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADSEADS-TEC Energy PLC
$12.94-2.49%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.92
Growth
2.98
Quality
Not Available
Value
20.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$266.50-4.16%
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$14.0546.1%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.7400-9.67%
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$0.682119.5%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$0.5300-3.20%
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$0.0990-25.6%
JVSAJVSPAC Acquisition Corp
$3.68-65.6%
JVSARJVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right
$0.940051.6%
KSCPKnightscope Inc
$5.244.80%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.530.85%
PSIGPS International Group Ltd
$0.40005.49%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in