12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • PS International Group PSIG stock rose 10.2% to $0.43 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $0.94.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 6.96% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $119.4 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock moved upwards by 6.07% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares increased by 5.76% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI stock rose 5.42% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 13.0% to $0.1 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • AeroVironment AVAV stock fell 7.5% to $263.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares fell 6.87% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $214.7 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock decreased by 6.33% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • ADS-TEC Energy ADSE stock decreased by 6.24% to $12.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.7 million.
  shares declined by 6.07% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.



