12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock moved upwards by 86.3% to $3.26 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- OneConstruction Group ONEG stock moved upwards by 38.58% to $6.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
- Plug Power PLUG shares moved upwards by 34.67% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock rose 29.03% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $154.0 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR stock rose 26.61% to $0.79.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares rose 21.47% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
Losers
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock fell 64.7% to $3.78 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $82.2 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSAU stock fell 59.0% to $5.0.
- WF Holding WFF stock fell 41.11% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
- Fortive FTV stock declined by 28.18% to $51.43. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 billion.
- 374Water SCWO shares declined by 16.82% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 16.01% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
