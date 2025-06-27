12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares moved upwards by 23.4% to $1.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR shares moved upwards by 21.85% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Nike NKE shares rose 15.61% to $72.31. The company's market cap stands at $92.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tilly's TLYS shares moved upwards by 13.42% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock moved upwards by 12.02% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Pitanium PTNM shares rose 11.07% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million.
Losers
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares declined by 42.0% to $0.25 during Friday's regular session.
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares decreased by 25.9% to $16.2. The company's market cap stands at $293.7 million.
- Genius Group GNS stock fell 19.14% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock declined by 18.0% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.4 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 17.57% to $0.63.
- Noodles NDLS stock decreased by 17.51% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$16.40-25.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
3.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.9913-13.8%
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.558311.7%
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$4.09-16.4%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.6400-15.8%
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.5902-17.5%
NKENike Inc
$72.6316.1%
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.2473-41.7%
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$7.7010.8%
ROLRHigh Roller Technologies Inc
$2.9910.7%
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$1.9521.9%
TLYSTilly's Inc
$1.5118.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in