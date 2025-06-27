June 27, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares moved upwards by 23.4% to $1.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • High Roller Technologies ROLR shares moved upwards by 21.85% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • Nike NKE shares rose 15.61% to $72.31. The company's market cap stands at $92.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares moved upwards by 13.42% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock moved upwards by 12.02% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Pitanium PTNM shares rose 11.07% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million.

Losers

  • Perfect Moment PMNT shares declined by 42.0% to $0.25 during Friday's regular session.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares decreased by 25.9% to $16.2. The company's market cap stands at $293.7 million.
  • Genius Group GNS stock fell 19.14% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR stock declined by 18.0% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $995.4 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 17.57% to $0.63.
  • Noodles NDLS stock decreased by 17.51% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EPSM Logo
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$16.40-25.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
3.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.9913-13.8%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.558311.7%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$4.09-16.4%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.6400-15.8%
NDLS Logo
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.5902-17.5%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$72.6316.1%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.2473-41.7%
PTNM Logo
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$7.7010.8%
ROLR Logo
ROLRHigh Roller Technologies Inc
$2.9910.7%
SOND Logo
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$1.9521.9%
TLYS Logo
TLYSTilly's Inc
$1.5118.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved