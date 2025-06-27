June 27, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Citius Oncology CTOR shares rose 46.4% to $5.12 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.4 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares increased by 43.97% to $11.36. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares moved upwards by 30.88% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares increased by 27.72% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR stock moved upwards by 27.52% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $111.2 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock rose 27.39% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Losers

  • Ontrak OTRK stock decreased by 44.1% to $0.54 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares fell 39.82% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $431.8 million.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock declined by 37.32% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock fell 34.54% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock decreased by 29.83% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares fell 29.08% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

