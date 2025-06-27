12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Citius Oncology CTOR shares rose 46.4% to $5.12 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.4 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares increased by 43.97% to $11.36. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares moved upwards by 30.88% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- I-MAB IMAB shares increased by 27.72% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR stock moved upwards by 27.52% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $111.2 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK stock rose 27.39% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
Losers
- Ontrak OTRK stock decreased by 44.1% to $0.54 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares fell 39.82% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $431.8 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock declined by 37.32% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $121.7 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock fell 34.54% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock decreased by 29.83% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares fell 29.08% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.3266-30.5%
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$1.26-35.0%
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$4.9742.0%
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.7330.1%
EYENEyenovia Inc
$11.1541.3%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$6.4423.5%
IMABI-MAB
$2.6430.7%
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$17.505.42%
LYRALyra Therapeutics Inc
$9.36-30.0%
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.5200-46.5%
VORVor Biopharma Inc
$1.0923.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in