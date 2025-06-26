June 26, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares rose 18.6% to $6.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
  • MRC Global MRC stock moved upwards by 12.98% to $15.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • OceanPal OP stock rose 7.32% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • Globavend Holdings GVH shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Safe Pro Group SPAI shares moved upwards by 6.29% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • Concentrix CNXC stock fell 8.6% to $50.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares declined by 6.84% to $6.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW shares declined by 5.2% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock declined by 4.94% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock decreased by 4.56% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.
  • ZJK Industrial ZJK stock declined by 4.52% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $244.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
