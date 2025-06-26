12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares rose 18.6% to $6.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
- MRC Global MRC stock moved upwards by 12.98% to $15.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- OceanPal OP stock rose 7.32% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares moved upwards by 6.29% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
Losers
- Concentrix CNXC stock fell 8.6% to $50.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares declined by 6.84% to $6.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares declined by 5.2% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock declined by 4.94% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock decreased by 4.56% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK stock declined by 4.52% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $244.9 million.
