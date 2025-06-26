June 26, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares increased by 33.7% to $3.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock rose 22.42% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR shares moved upwards by 22.33% to $0.63.
  • Enovix ENVX shares increased by 20.18% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • AIRO Group Holdings AIRO shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $26.28. The company's market cap stands at $545.3 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock increased by 17.41% to $20.29. The company's market cap stands at $541.8 million.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 72.9% to $0.19 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock decreased by 17.69% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares decreased by 12.34% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares decreased by 11.81% to $9.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares fell 9.43% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock decreased by 8.96% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRO Logo
AIROAIRO Group Holdings Inc
$25.3515.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
20.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BKSY Logo
BKSYBlackSky Technology Inc
$20.3417.7%
ENVX Logo
ENVXEnovix Corp
$10.5320.8%
FTEK Logo
FTEKFuel Tech Inc
$2.51-9.06%
GVH Logo
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$0.1851-73.4%
GWH Logo
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.3022.0%
HOVR Logo
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$1.40-17.5%
JVSAR Logo
JVSARJVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right
$0.653026.8%
LNZA Logo
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.3090-8.53%
OP Logo
OPOceanPal Inc
$1.98-12.8%
PHOE Logo
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$9.98-10.1%
SRFM Logo
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$3.3531.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved