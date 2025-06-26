12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares increased by 33.7% to $3.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock rose 22.42% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR shares moved upwards by 22.33% to $0.63.
- Enovix ENVX shares increased by 20.18% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- AIRO Group Holdings AIRO shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $26.28. The company's market cap stands at $545.3 million.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY stock increased by 17.41% to $20.29. The company's market cap stands at $541.8 million.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 72.9% to $0.19 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock decreased by 17.69% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- OceanPal OP shares decreased by 12.34% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares decreased by 11.81% to $9.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK shares fell 9.43% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock decreased by 8.96% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
