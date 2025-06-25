12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 66.2% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares moved upwards by 58.75% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 33.07% to $8.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock moved upwards by 33.01% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Anbio Biotechnology NNNN shares moved upwards by 30.93% to $31.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock increased by 26.86% to $31.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.3 million.
Losers
- Annovis Bio ANVS stock declined by 26.1% to $2.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX stock decreased by 25.69% to $10.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD stock fell 25.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock decreased by 21.14% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Know Labs KNW stock declined by 17.65% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Concord Medical Services CCM shares declined by 15.93% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$4.38-21.1%
CCMConcord Medical Services Holdings Ltd
$6.206.16%
FBRXForte Biosciences Inc
$10.59-25.3%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$8.3935.0%
KNWKnow Labs Inc
$2.09-18.0%
NKTRNektar Therapeutics
$31.5128.9%
NNNNAnbio Biotechnology
$32.1533.5%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.5085-25.5%
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.315468.7%
VORVor Biopharma Inc
$0.482551.7%
VYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc
$1.4133.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in