June 25, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 66.2% to $0.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR shares moved upwards by 58.75% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 33.07% to $8.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock moved upwards by 33.01% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Anbio Biotechnology NNNN shares moved upwards by 30.93% to $31.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock increased by 26.86% to $31.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.3 million.

Losers

  • Annovis Bio ANVS stock declined by 26.1% to $2.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
  • Forte Biosciences FBRX stock decreased by 25.69% to $10.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD stock fell 25.2% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG stock decreased by 21.14% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Know Labs KNW stock declined by 17.65% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Concord Medical Services CCM shares declined by 15.93% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

