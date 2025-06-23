June 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • CPI Aerostructures CVU stock rose 6.7% to $3.33 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
  • Euroholdings EHLD stock rose 6.4% to $8.14. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 6.16% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
  • WF Holding WFF stock increased by 5.22% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.3 million.

Losers

  • Robin Energy RBNE stock decreased by 10.4% to $6.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 10.38% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock fell 10.23% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL shares decreased by 9.94% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares fell 9.65% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Zooz Power ZOOZ stock decreased by 6.36% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

