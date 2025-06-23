12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CPI Aerostructures CVU stock rose 6.7% to $3.33 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Euroholdings EHLD stock rose 6.4% to $8.14. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 6.16% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
- WF Holding WFF stock increased by 5.22% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.3 million.
Losers
- Robin Energy RBNE stock decreased by 10.4% to $6.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 10.38% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock fell 10.23% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL shares decreased by 9.94% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares fell 9.65% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Zooz Power ZOOZ stock decreased by 6.36% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
BAERBridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
$1.702.41%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.24
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
22.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CVUCPI Aerostructures Inc
$3.337.42%
EHLDEuroholdings Ltd
$8.1122.7%
HCAIHuachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co Ltd
$1.001.82%
LGCLLucas GC Ltd
$0.9450-8.25%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.100.32%
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$6.323.27%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.2777-30.3%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$7.445.68%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.2775-15.0%
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$3.2516.1%
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$0.7201-7.32%
