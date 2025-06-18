12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares rose 6.2% to $2.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- NIP Group NIPG stock increased by 5.16% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million.
- Sphere Entertainment SPHR stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $40.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- PubMatic PUBM stock rose 4.97% to $11.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.4 million.
- PSQ Holdings PSQH shares moved upwards by 4.43% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- LiveOne LVO stock rose 3.81% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- PodcastOne PODC shares declined by 4.9% to $1.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares fell 4.47% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU shares decreased by 4.45% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Liberty Latin America LILA shares decreased by 3.6% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG shares declined by 3.4% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Stran & Co SWAG shares declined by 3.38% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
