June 13, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD stock rose 15.2% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million.
  • SS Innovations SSII stock increased by 10.45% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $756.9 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares rose 6.93% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
  • Rallybio RLYB stock rose 6.35% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR shares rose 5.93% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock declined by 10.4% to $0.02 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Pacific Biosciences PACB shares fell 9.17% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.0 million.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares declined by 8.7% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares declined by 8.22% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS stock declined by 7.08% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • Apollomics APLM stock fell 7.07% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

