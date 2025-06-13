12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares rose 10.3% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 7.64% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
- Kaltura KLTR shares rose 7.53% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $328.7 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares rose 7.07% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 6.34% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- T Stamp IDAI stock increased by 6.16% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
Losers
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock declined by 8.2% to $0.63 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- FiEE MINM stock decreased by 6.42% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock decreased by 5.67% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Mobilicom MOB shares declined by 4.66% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Coda Octopus Group CODA shares fell 4.27% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares decreased by 3.94% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.39003.70%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.25
Growth
1.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.19-35.0%
CODACoda Octopus Group Inc
$7.414.22%
CYNCyngn Inc
$4.45-1.55%
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.00-2.91%
IDAIT Stamp Inc
$1.98-3.88%
KLTRKaltura Inc
$2.143.38%
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.2054-5.78%
MINMFiEE Inc
$2.48-18.7%
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$2.6910.3%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$0.6300-5.26%
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.2355-1.42%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in