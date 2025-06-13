June 13, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Wellchange Holdings WCT shares rose 10.3% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 7.64% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
  • Kaltura KLTR shares rose 7.53% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $328.7 million.
  • Cyngn CYN shares rose 7.07% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 6.34% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock increased by 6.16% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Losers

  • Mobix Labs MOBX stock declined by 8.2% to $0.63 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
  • FiEE MINM stock decreased by 6.42% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock decreased by 5.67% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Mobilicom MOB shares declined by 4.66% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Coda Octopus Group CODA shares fell 4.27% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.
  • Creative Global Tech CGTL shares decreased by 3.94% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

