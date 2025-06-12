June 12, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares increased by 6.3% to $7.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares increased by 6.14% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares moved upwards by 5.99% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Lavoro LVRO stock increased by 4.94% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $321.8 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock rose 4.73% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Losers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares declined by 12.9% to $0.08 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Proficient Auto Logistics PAL shares decreased by 4.9% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.6 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock decreased by 4.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • INLIF INLF stock decreased by 4.4% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR stock declined by 4.18% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  Solidion Technology STI shares decreased by 3.86% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

