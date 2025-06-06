12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares moved upwards by 34.8% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock rose 29.44% to $8.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.5 million.
- Diginex DGNX shares increased by 29.41% to $55.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- TSS TSSI stock rose 18.68% to $20.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.0 million.
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock increased by 17.77% to $22.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.1 million.
- TeraWulf WULF stock rose 16.31% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 22.2% to $1.59 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock declined by 18.2% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Docusign DOCU shares fell 17.92% to $76.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 16.67% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $588.9 million.
- Braze BRZE stock decreased by 15.55% to $30.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock fell 10.71% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
