June 4, 2025

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • LiveWire Gr LVWR stock increased by 29.5% to $5.18 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock moved upwards by 21.2% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP shares increased by 20.94% to $6.12.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock rose 20.11% to $10.65. The company's market cap stands at $359.5 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM stock increased by 13.92% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock increased by 12.06% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Raytech Holding RAY shares decreased by 30.9% to $1.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Live Ventures LIVE shares declined by 14.29% to $17.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares fell 14.08% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • Vision Marine Techs VMAR shares fell 12.66% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares declined by 11.29% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock declined by 11.03% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

