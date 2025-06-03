June 3, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock rose 50.3% to $5.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $132.4 million.
  • YSX Tech YSXT shares moved upwards by 29.13% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE shares moved upwards by 28.37% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 18.83% to $65.8. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
  • Pitanium PTNM stock increased by 16.79% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.
  • Citi Trends CTRN shares rose 15.66% to $31.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Raytech Holding RAY shares fell 34.3% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares declined by 15.82% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares declined by 14.81% to $13.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs STRR shares declined by 13.86% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares declined by 10.28% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares decreased by 9.07% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $294.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

