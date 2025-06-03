12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Classover Holdings KIDZ stock rose 50.3% to $5.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $132.4 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT shares moved upwards by 29.13% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE shares moved upwards by 28.37% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $146.6 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 18.83% to $65.8. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Pitanium PTNM stock increased by 16.79% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.
- Citi Trends CTRN shares rose 15.66% to $31.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Raytech Holding RAY shares fell 34.3% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA shares declined by 15.82% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares declined by 14.81% to $13.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs STRR shares declined by 13.86% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Tilly's TLYS shares declined by 10.28% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares decreased by 9.07% to $8.73. The company's market cap stands at $294.6 million.
