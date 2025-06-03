June 3, 2025 8:07 AM 1 min read

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Citi Trends CTRN shares increased by 14.4% to $30.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Signet Jewelers SIG shares moved upwards by 12.85% to $75.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 11.47% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares increased by 7.34% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

Losers

  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares fell 9.7% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Chegg CHGG stock fell 8.34% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock fell 8.03% to $14.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock declined by 5.42% to $52.37. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
  • NWTN NWTN stock decreased by 5.38% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.6 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV stock decreased by 5.19% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

