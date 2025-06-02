June 2, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 30.1% to $3.46 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.
  • United Homes Gr UHG shares moved upwards by 17.88% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.
  • Perfect Moment PMNT shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $0.75.
  • NWTN NWTN shares increased by 16.99% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.2 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares rose 16.86% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Chegg CHGG stock increased by 13.72% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.

Losers

  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock decreased by 38.1% to $47.5 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • High Roller Technologies ROLR stock decreased by 25.01% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • ContextLogic LOGC stock declined by 17.02% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $181.5 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE stock fell 15.62% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP stock declined by 12.88% to $4.93.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 12.45% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGAE Logo
AGAEAllied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
$2.55-15.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.08
Growth
10.60
Quality
Not Available
Value
49.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CHGG Logo
CHGGChegg Inc
$1.1613.2%
KIDZ Logo
KIDZClassover Holdings Inc
$3.3626.3%
LOGC Logo
LOGCContextLogic Inc
$6.84-16.6%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$4.08-9.44%
NWTN Logo
NWTNNWTN Inc
$1.7917.3%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.6145-3.98%
QVCGP Logo
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$5.00-11.7%
ROLR Logo
ROLRHigh Roller Technologies Inc
$3.42-21.5%
RRGB Logo
RRGBRed Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
$6.0117.9%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$47.52-38.0%
UHG Logo
UHGUnited Homes Group Inc
$3.6119.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved