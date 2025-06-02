12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 30.1% to $3.46 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.
- United Homes Gr UHG shares moved upwards by 17.88% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $0.75.
- NWTN NWTN shares increased by 16.99% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.2 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares rose 16.86% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Chegg CHGG stock increased by 13.72% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.
Losers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock decreased by 38.1% to $47.5 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR stock decreased by 25.01% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- ContextLogic LOGC stock declined by 17.02% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $181.5 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE stock fell 15.62% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million.
- QVC Group QVCGP stock declined by 12.88% to $4.93.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 12.45% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
