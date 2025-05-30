12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Nuburu BURU stock increased by 93.0% to $0.39 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 64.63% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Captivision CAPT shares increased by 34.0% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock moved upwards by 26.8% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ shares rose 18.05% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock increased by 16.93% to $5.73. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
Losers
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares fell 22.2% to $6.4 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.9 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW stock decreased by 19.63% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB shares decreased by 19.1% to $10.51.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock decreased by 13.71% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 13.5% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Webus International WETO stock decreased by 12.54% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
