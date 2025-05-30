May 30, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Nuburu BURU stock increased by 64.9% to $0.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Euroholdings EHLD stock moved upwards by 22.95% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock increased by 7.43% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.5 million.
  • Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock increased by 7.19% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS stock increased by 7.14% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS shares rose 7.08% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

Losers

  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock declined by 17.8% to $2.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares declined by 12.59% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares declined by 10.19% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 9.53% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock declined by 9.12% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • XCHG XCH shares declined by 8.27% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BURU Logo
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.340668.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.40
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EHLD Logo
EHLDEuroholdings Ltd
$7.5022.9%
ELPW Logo
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$1.22-14.7%
GPUS Logo
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$4.981.63%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.1110-8.83%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.68007.09%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$1.16-8.02%
SGLY Logo
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$0.9674-10.4%
UP Logo
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$1.253.31%
XCH Logo
XCHXCHG Ltd
$1.31-8.27%
ZDAI Logo
ZDAIPrimega Group Holdings Ltd
$0.8100-1.34%
ZEO Logo
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$2.81-18.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved