12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuburu BURU stock increased by 64.9% to $0.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Euroholdings EHLD stock moved upwards by 22.95% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock increased by 7.43% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.5 million.
- Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock increased by 7.19% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock increased by 7.14% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares rose 7.08% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
Losers
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock declined by 17.8% to $2.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares declined by 12.59% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares declined by 10.19% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 9.53% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock declined by 9.12% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- XCHG XCH shares declined by 8.27% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
