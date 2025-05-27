12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Asset Entities ASST stock moved upwards by 20.4% to $12.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.7 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares rose 14.91% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- NIP Group NIPG shares increased by 9.84% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
- K Wave Media KWM stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG shares moved upwards by 7.88% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Trump Media & Tech Gr DJT shares rose 7.27% to $27.59. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
Losers
- BloomZ BLMZ stock declined by 14.8% to $0.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock decreased by 10.07% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock decreased by 7.25% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- SPAR Group SGRP stock declined by 7.02% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- Angi ANGI shares fell 6.44% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.5 million.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ shares fell 5.72% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
