May 23, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Global Engine Group GLE shares rose 21.1% to $2.58 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
  • Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 20.0% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA shares rose 17.34% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares increased by 15.07% to $13.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • ACCESS Newswire ACCS stock moved upwards by 13.39% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares rose 13.34% to $16.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • UTime WTO shares decreased by 38.0% to $1.16 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock fell 19.59% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM stock decreased by 17.03% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Pony AI PONY shares fell 14.53% to $17.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Xerox Holdings XRX shares decreased by 13.58% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.6 million.
  Wolfspeed WOLF shares decreased by 12.9% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $231.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

