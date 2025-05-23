12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Global Engine Group GLE shares rose 21.1% to $2.58 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
- Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 20.0% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares rose 17.34% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares increased by 15.07% to $13.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- ACCESS Newswire ACCS stock moved upwards by 13.39% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares rose 13.34% to $16.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- UTime WTO shares decreased by 38.0% to $1.16 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock fell 19.59% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock decreased by 17.03% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Pony AI PONY shares fell 14.53% to $17.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Xerox Holdings XRX shares decreased by 13.58% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.6 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares decreased by 12.9% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $231.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ACCSACCESS Newswire Inc
$8.40-9.29%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.19
Growth
7.60
Quality
Not Available
Value
28.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.4011-14.7%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$2.5519.7%
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$2.347.83%
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$1.9223.9%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.60007.16%
PONYPony AI Inc
$17.77-13.7%
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$13.7113.6%
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$16.8712.9%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.48-13.7%
WTOUTime Ltd
$1.16-38.0%
XRXXerox Holdings Corp
$4.45-13.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in