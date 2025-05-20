May 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Decent Holding DXST stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • PS International Group PSIG shares rose 6.28% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 5.73% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.8 million.
  • Freightos CRGO shares rose 4.93% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $127.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock rose 4.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $281.3 million.

Losers

  • Centuri Holdings CTRI stock fell 8.6% to $17.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Expion360 XPON stock fell 7.33% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • FBS Global FBGL shares fell 7.0% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock decreased by 6.78% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Lakeside Holding LSH stock declined by 5.95% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG stock fell 5.01% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CRGO Logo
CRGOFreightos Ltd
$2.5514.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
48.27
Growth
53.12
Quality
-
Value
58.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CTRI Logo
CTRICenturi Holdings Inc
$19.603.38%
DXST Logo
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.356.54%
EAF Logo
EAFGrafTech International Ltd
$1.0918.3%
FBGL Logo
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.65101.80%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.15793.47%
LSH Logo
LSHLakeside Holding Ltd
$0.95004.40%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.223.82%
PSIG Logo
PSIGPS International Group Ltd
$0.33004.10%
SFHG Logo
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.8820-0.02%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.41605.02%
XPON Logo
XPONExpion360 Inc
$0.82007.89%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved