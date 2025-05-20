12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Decent Holding DXST stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- PS International Group PSIG shares rose 6.28% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 5.73% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.8 million.
- Freightos CRGO shares rose 4.93% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $127.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- GrafTech International EAF stock rose 4.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $281.3 million.
Losers
- Centuri Holdings CTRI stock fell 8.6% to $17.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Expion360 XPON stock fell 7.33% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- FBS Global FBGL shares fell 7.0% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock decreased by 6.78% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH stock declined by 5.95% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG stock fell 5.01% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
