12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BloomZ BLMZ stock rose 82.6% to $0.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG shares moved upwards by 47.67% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Asset Entities ASST shares increased by 20.61% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- BuzzFeed BZFD stock increased by 10.93% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
- Surgepays SURG shares rose 10.65% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.
- Token Cat TC shares moved upwards by 9.22% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
Losers
- IHS Holding IHS stock declined by 13.4% to $5.41 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares fell 9.95% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares decreased by 9.54% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Newsmax NMAX shares fell 9.11% to $23.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Arena Group Holdings AREN shares declined by 7.79% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares declined by 7.69% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
