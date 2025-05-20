May 20, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • BloomZ BLMZ stock rose 82.6% to $0.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG shares moved upwards by 47.67% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST shares increased by 20.61% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock increased by 10.93% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
  • Surgepays SURG shares rose 10.65% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.
  • Token Cat TC shares moved upwards by 9.22% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

  • IHS Holding IHS stock declined by 13.4% to $5.41 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME shares fell 9.95% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares decreased by 9.54% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Newsmax NMAX shares fell 9.11% to $23.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Arena Group Holdings AREN shares declined by 7.79% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares declined by 7.69% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AREN Logo
ARENThe Arena Group Holdings Inc
$9.03-7.48%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.72
Growth
13.65
Quality
-
Value
18.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASST Logo
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$7.7618.5%
BBGI Logo
BBGIBeasley Broadcast Group Inc
$5.72-5.70%
BLMZ Logo
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.187484.1%
BZFD Logo
BZFDBuzzFeed Inc
$2.1310.9%
DRCT Logo
DRCTDirect Digital Holdings Inc
$0.4877-8.82%
IHS Logo
IHSIHS Holding Ltd
$5.45-12.8%
NMAX Logo
NMAXNewsmax Inc
$23.22-10.1%
SURG Logo
SURGSurgepays Inc
$2.930.69%
TC Logo
TCToken Cat Ltd
$0.81005.19%
TNMG Logo
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.919054.2%
VSME Logo
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$0.7151-9.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved