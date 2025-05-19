12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares rose 73.3% to $0.29 during Monday's regular session.
- NWTN NWTN shares increased by 48.66% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $795.5 million.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares rose 20.43% to $21.92. The company's market cap stands at $280.1 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock rose 19.42% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $406.6 million.
- Top Win International TOPW stock moved upwards by 19.04% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.9 million.
- BT Brands BTBD shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Damon DMN stock decreased by 69.3% to $0.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP shares decreased by 33.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- QuantumScape QS shares fell 15.54% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock decreased by 15.54% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 13.39% to $0.09.
- Niu Techs NIU shares declined by 12.57% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
