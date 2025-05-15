12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Click Holdings CLIK shares rose 226.7% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock increased by 115.56% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Innovative Solns ISSC stock rose 27.39% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NV5 Global NVEE shares rose 16.65% to $21.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Acuren TIC stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $11.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 9.33% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
Losers
- Primega Group Holdings PGHL shares fell 29.3% to $0.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock decreased by 19.13% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock decreased by 16.69% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.9 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 14.02% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- T1 Energy TE shares declined by 13.55% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Energous WATT stock fell 10.89% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
