May 15, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Click Holdings CLIK shares rose 226.7% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock increased by 115.56% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • Innovative Solns ISSC stock rose 27.39% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NV5 Global NVEE shares rose 16.65% to $21.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Acuren TIC stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $11.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 9.33% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

  • Primega Group Holdings PGHL shares fell 29.3% to $0.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO stock decreased by 19.13% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock decreased by 16.69% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $850.9 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 14.02% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • T1 Energy TE shares declined by 13.55% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Energous WATT stock fell 10.89% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

Stock Score

