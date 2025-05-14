12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock moved upwards by 202.1% to $0.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock moved upwards by 53.33% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Bionano Genomics BNGO stock moved upwards by 30.21% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ImmuCell ICCC stock increased by 21.46% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock moved upwards by 19.23% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares moved upwards by 15.69% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
Losers
- Onconetix ONCO stock declined by 11.3% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Channel Therapeutics CHRO stock declined by 8.97% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock decreased by 7.25% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock declined by 6.99% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock decreased by 6.95% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Codexis CDXS shares decreased by 6.48% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $191.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
