May 14, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock moved upwards by 202.1% to $0.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock moved upwards by 53.33% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Bionano Genomics BNGO stock moved upwards by 30.21% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ImmuCell ICCC stock increased by 21.46% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock moved upwards by 19.23% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares moved upwards by 15.69% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Losers

  • Onconetix ONCO stock declined by 11.3% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • Channel Therapeutics CHRO stock declined by 8.97% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock decreased by 7.25% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock declined by 6.99% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock decreased by 6.95% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Codexis CDXS shares decreased by 6.48% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $191.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AVTX Logo
AVTXAvalo Therapeutics Inc
$3.35-8.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.68
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
7.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AXDX Logo
AXDXAccelerate Diagnostics Inc
$0.140059.1%
AYTU Logo
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$2.0153.4%
BNGO Logo
BNGOBionano Genomics Inc
$4.9525.3%
CARM Logo
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.19796.51%
CDXS Logo
CDXSCodexis Inc
$2.32-9.38%
CHRO Logo
CHROChannel Therapeutics Corp
--%
CTXR Logo
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.876511.4%
ICCC Logo
ICCCImmuCell Corp
$5.367.74%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.2831117.8%
ONCO Logo
ONCOOnconetix Inc
$0.07701.32%
TNFA Logo
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.213019.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved