May 14, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 176.9% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock moved upwards by 49.89% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
  • Septerna SEPN stock increased by 41.68% to $9.54. The company's market cap stands at $424.4 million.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares increased by 36.11% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL stock rose 32.0% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock rose 24.61% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Losers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares decreased by 54.4% to $0.01 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock decreased by 53.75% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Biodesix BDSX stock fell 39.83% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares fell 23.87% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock decreased by 23.56% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • GRAIL GRAL stock fell 22.45% to $33.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASBP Logo
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.2400-26.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AXDX Logo
AXDXAccelerate Diagnostics Inc
$0.0391-55.6%
BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.2206-38.6%
BLUE Logo
BLUEbluebird bio Inc
$4.9649.9%
BMGL Logo
BMGLBasel Medical Group Ltd
$5.3719.3%
GRAL Logo
GRALGRAIL Inc
$33.03-23.0%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.3747188.2%
LUCY Logo
LUCYInnovative Eyewear Inc
$2.6835.4%
LYRA Logo
LYRALyra Therapeutics Inc
$0.113620.3%
PLRZ Logo
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.0131-54.0%
SEPN Logo
SEPNSepterna Inc
$9.5441.8%
SILO Logo
SILOSILO Pharma Inc
$0.8169-25.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved