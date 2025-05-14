12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 176.9% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- bluebird bio BLUE stock moved upwards by 49.89% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Septerna SEPN stock increased by 41.68% to $9.54. The company's market cap stands at $424.4 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares increased by 36.11% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL stock rose 32.0% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock rose 24.61% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
Losers
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares decreased by 54.4% to $0.01 during Wednesday's regular session.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock decreased by 53.75% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Biodesix BDSX stock fell 39.83% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SILO Pharma SILO shares fell 23.87% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock decreased by 23.56% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- GRAIL GRAL stock fell 22.45% to $33.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
