12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Everus Construction Group ECG stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $59.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Acuren TIC shares rose 11.73% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock rose 11.67% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.
- KULR Technology Group KULR shares rose 7.64% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.
- Karman Holdings KRMN stock increased by 6.59% to $42.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Primega Group Holdings PGHL shares moved upwards by 6.18% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
Losers
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock fell 21.1% to $2.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock declined by 11.95% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.
- Northann NCL stock fell 10.47% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock fell 9.53% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 7.96% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Centuri Holdings CTRI stock fell 7.75% to $18.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
