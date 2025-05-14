May 14, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Everus Construction Group ECG stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $59.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Acuren TIC shares rose 11.73% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock rose 11.67% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.
  • KULR Technology Group KULR shares rose 7.64% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.
  • Karman Holdings KRMN stock increased by 6.59% to $42.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Primega Group Holdings PGHL shares moved upwards by 6.18% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock fell 21.1% to $2.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock declined by 11.95% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.
  • Northann NCL stock fell 10.47% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock fell 9.53% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 7.96% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Centuri Holdings CTRI stock fell 7.75% to $18.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AQMS Logo
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$0.9200-11.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CTRI Logo
CTRICenturi Holdings Inc
$18.57-7.75%
ECG Logo
ECGEverus Construction Group Inc
$60.0516.8%
HYFM Logo
HYFMHydrofarm Holdings Group Inc
$2.81-15.1%
KRMN Logo
KRMNKarman Holdings Inc
$42.215.10%
KULR Logo
KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$1.697.64%
MCRP Logo
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$2.2112.2%
MSW Logo
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$5.70-10.4%
NCL Logo
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.5662-9.49%
PGHL Logo
PGHLPrimega Group Holdings Ltd
$0.51441.38%
TIC Logo
TICAcuren Corp
$12.0011.7%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.2862-9.63%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved