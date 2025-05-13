May 13, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock increased by 230.1% to $1.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD shares increased by 58.44% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares increased by 37.78% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $277.1 million.
  • Sea SE shares increased by 9.3% to $155.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • LQR House YHC stock declined by 27.9% to $1.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST stock fell 18.55% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
  • BloomZ BLMZ stock decreased by 8.46% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Webtoon Entertainment WBTN shares declined by 3.36% to $9.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Super League Enterprise SLE shares fell 3.06% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • AT&T T shares fell 2.0% to $26.47. The company's market cap stands at $190.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

