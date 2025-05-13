10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock increased by 230.1% to $1.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
- TEN Holdings XHLD shares increased by 58.44% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares increased by 37.78% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $277.1 million.
- Sea SE shares increased by 9.3% to $155.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- LQR House YHC stock declined by 27.9% to $1.58 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Asset Entities ASST stock fell 18.55% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ stock decreased by 8.46% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Webtoon Entertainment WBTN shares declined by 3.36% to $9.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares fell 3.06% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- AT&T T shares fell 2.0% to $26.47. The company's market cap stands at $190.4 billion.
