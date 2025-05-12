May 12, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock moved upwards by 28.6% to $0.94 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • OptimizeRx OPRX shares rose 20.01% to $10.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares moved upwards by 13.79% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Passage Bio PASG shares rose 10.28% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares increased by 10.13% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP shares increased by 9.09% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Losers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock declined by 88.0% to $0.04 during Monday's after-market session.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock decreased by 33.28% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares fell 26.13% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock declined by 25.43% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock fell 15.36% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $142.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares decreased by 10.06% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

