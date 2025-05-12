May 12, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Top Win International TOPW stock rose 44.5% to $5.55 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.
  • Funko FNKO stock rose 41.02% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $266.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock moved upwards by 27.36% to $18.48. The company's market cap stands at $249.7 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock rose 25.72% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $401.6 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE stock increased by 25.22% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
  • WeRide WRD shares rose 24.71% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Losers

  • Superior Industries Intl SUP shares decreased by 68.4% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL stock fell 27.92% to $20.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.7 million.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ shares fell 18.94% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million.
  • Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP stock declined by 17.59% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 14.25% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 14.13% to $0.17. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

