12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Top Win International TOPW stock rose 44.5% to $5.55 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $137.9 million.
- Funko FNKO stock rose 41.02% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $266.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock moved upwards by 27.36% to $18.48. The company's market cap stands at $249.7 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock rose 25.72% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $401.6 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE stock increased by 25.22% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
- WeRide WRD shares rose 24.71% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Superior Industries Intl SUP shares decreased by 68.4% to $0.91 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock fell 27.92% to $20.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.7 million.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ shares fell 18.94% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP stock declined by 17.59% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 14.25% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 14.13% to $0.17. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGAEAllied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
$1.8230.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.82
Growth
77.69
Quality
-
Value
60.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FNKOFunko Inc
$4.9942.2%
HBBHamilton Beach Brands Holding Co
$18.1625.2%
KIDZClassover Holdings Inc
$3.68-20.3%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.1750-12.2%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$22.53-20.4%
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$9.995.55%
SUPSuperior Industries International Inc
$0.8825-69.3%
TOPWTop Win International Ltd
$5.6547.1%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$2.92-15.1%
WRDWeRide Inc
$10.0125.0%
ZAPPZapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd
$0.3253-18.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in