9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 238.5% to $1.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares moved upwards by 67.37% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping TAOP shares rose 16.92% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Astera Labs ALAB stock moved upwards by 14.96% to $81.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- NextNav NN shares rose 14.71% to $15.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 14.18% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
Losers
- Abits Group ABTS shares declined by 44.7% to $4.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- BTCS BTCS stock fell 31.19% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 17.22% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
