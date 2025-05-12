May 12, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 238.5% to $1.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT shares moved upwards by 67.37% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Taoping TAOP shares rose 16.92% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Astera Labs ALAB stock moved upwards by 14.96% to $81.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • NextNav NN shares rose 14.71% to $15.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 14.18% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Losers

  • Abits Group ABTS shares declined by 44.7% to $4.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock fell 31.19% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 17.22% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

