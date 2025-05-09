12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock moved upwards by 57.1% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares rose 17.35% to $0.05.
- Voyager Therapeutics VYGR stock moved upwards by 13.56% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Gelteq GELS stock moved upwards by 8.75% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock increased by 8.08% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
Losers
- SCWorx WORX stock declined by 12.9% to $0.53 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Envoy Medical COCH stock fell 8.88% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares decreased by 6.39% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP shares declined by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Xencor XNCR shares declined by 5.53% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB stock fell 5.38% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.2060-4.32%
CNSPCNS Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.12-%
COCHEnvoy Medical Inc
$1.541.32%
GELSGelteq Ltd
$1.490.68%
MTNBMatinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
$0.6600-5.71%
NCNANuCana PLC
$0.0488-52.6%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.5600-5.21%
SHPHShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.2487-7.89%
VYGRVoyager Therapeutics Inc
$3.36-2.04%
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.4806-12.3%
XNCRXencor Inc
$7.87-10.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in