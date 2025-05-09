May 9, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock moved upwards by 57.1% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares rose 17.35% to $0.05.
  • Voyager Therapeutics VYGR stock moved upwards by 13.56% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Gelteq GELS stock moved upwards by 8.75% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock increased by 8.08% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

Losers

  • SCWorx WORX stock declined by 12.9% to $0.53 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
  • Envoy Medical COCH stock fell 8.88% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares decreased by 6.39% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP shares declined by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Xencor XNCR shares declined by 5.53% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • AquaBounty Techs AQB stock fell 5.38% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

